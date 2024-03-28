Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Hologic were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 526,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.