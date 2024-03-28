Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $289.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $299.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

