Insider Selling: Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$107,100.00.

Pason Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pason Systems stock traded down C$0.23 on Thursday, reaching C$15.66. 45,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,574. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. Pason Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$16.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of C$93.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.3096539 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

PSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PSI

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.