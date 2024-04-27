First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.48 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.22. The company has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

