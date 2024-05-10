StockNews.com Downgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
BTI stock opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $35.38.
British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
