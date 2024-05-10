Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Shares of SAN stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Banco Santander has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.17.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 35,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.