Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Raised to $48.00 at Scotiabank

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

TWST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $43.20 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $37,810.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $29,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,816,830.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,415 shares of company stock worth $614,504 in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 559.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 128,098 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

