Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.85, for a total value of $4,990,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

NFLX traded down $3.57 on Friday, reaching $561.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,332,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,527. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $604.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.