Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Decreased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.83.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.38. 3,324,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,735. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock worth $11,508,906. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

