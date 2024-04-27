First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.44 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 12,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,012,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

