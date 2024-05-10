Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Position Cut by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,228,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,850,000 after purchasing an additional 80,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTGX. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $30,985.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,163 shares in the company, valued at $933,162.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $707,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $30,985.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,162.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,457 shares of company stock worth $2,553,328. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.09.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

