Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Supremex Price Performance

SXP stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,395. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.07. Supremex has a fifty-two week low of C$3.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80.

Get Supremex alerts:

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. Supremex had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of C$72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Supremex will post 0.6802721 earnings per share for the current year.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.