iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $109.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

