iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,694,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,192 shares.The stock last traded at $63.14 and had previously closed at $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,438,000 after acquiring an additional 730,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after acquiring an additional 179,178 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

