iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

IWD opened at $178.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $178.54. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

