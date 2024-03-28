KILT Protocol Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last week, KILT Protocol has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $60,653,797,569,885.70 billion and approximately $75,126.42 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

KILT Protocol Token Trading

