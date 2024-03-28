Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (PEB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Compass Point

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Compass Point in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

PEB stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 135,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,501,000 after acquiring an additional 400,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

