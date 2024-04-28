ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.25

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and traded as low as $5.71. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 178,467 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
