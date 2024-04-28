ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.25

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and traded as low as $5.71. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 178,467 shares trading hands.

ESSA Pharma Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,771 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 677,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

