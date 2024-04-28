Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $57.38

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.38 and traded as low as C$55.20. Calian Group shares last traded at C$55.31, with a volume of 5,782 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark upped their target price on Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins upped their target price on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Calian Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Calian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.17.

Get Calian Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGY

Calian Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$655.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.61). Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of C$179.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.4894309 earnings per share for the current year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.