iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Share Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.61

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$74.61 and traded as low as C$74.30. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF shares last traded at C$74.32, with a volume of 1,771 shares traded.
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.44.
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
