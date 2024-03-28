Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kits Eyecare Stock Performance

Shares of Kits Eyecare stock remained flat at $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday. Kits Eyecare has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

