Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Kits Eyecare Stock Performance
Shares of Kits Eyecare stock remained flat at $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday. Kits Eyecare has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.
About Kits Eyecare
