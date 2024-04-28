Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Makes New $292,000 Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 336,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,889 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 192,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 136,505 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 60,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ILF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. 587,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,516. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

