143,403 Shares in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Purchased by Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,194,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,018,000 after purchasing an additional 630,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 125,976 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,200,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,292 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.04. 158,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,951. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

