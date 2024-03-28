MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 22,238 United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Maritime by 20.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Maritime stock traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 2.61. 35,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,509. United Maritime Co. has a 1-year low of 2.01 and a 1-year high of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.48.

United Maritime ( NASDAQ:USEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter. United Maritime had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of 11.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. United Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

