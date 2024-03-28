Next Level Private LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Next Level Private LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

