SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.48

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 21319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $951.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.16.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,361,341.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,121.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,341.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,121.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,834 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 95,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

