Planned Solutions Inc. Buys New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $190.80 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

