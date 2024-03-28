Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Hits New 52-Week High at $139.67

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.67 and last traded at $139.40, with a volume of 3745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.93.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $841.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.86.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
