Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Hits New 52-Week High at $139.67

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.67 and last traded at $139.40, with a volume of 3745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.93.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $841.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.86.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 87,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

