JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Purchased by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC boosted its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,901 shares during the period. JFrog accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cercano Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $40,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $214,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. 1,228,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,801. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,978,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,978,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,355 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

