Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 20,490 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 276.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 416,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 70,542 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 871,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DFSI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,885. The stock has a market cap of $402.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of -0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

