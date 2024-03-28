Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Short Interest Up 842.9% in March

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 842.9% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Origin Materials Price Performance

Origin Materials stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 5,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Origin Materials has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.89.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Materials stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 519,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.