Planned Solutions Inc. Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 244,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,000. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises about 4.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $743.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $41.51.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

