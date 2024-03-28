Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,573,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.51.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

