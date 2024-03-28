Professional Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

SPMO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.16. The stock had a trading volume of 79,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,856. The firm has a market cap of $275.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

