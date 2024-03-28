Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PDS Biotechnology Co.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDSB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $119.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.72. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 3,102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.