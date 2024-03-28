Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, an increase of 719.1% from the February 29th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Safe and Green Development Stock Performance
SGD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,174. Safe and Green Development has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86.
Safe and Green Development Company Profile
