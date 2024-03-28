Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, an increase of 719.1% from the February 29th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Safe and Green Development Stock Performance

SGD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,174. Safe and Green Development has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86.

Get Safe and Green Development alerts:

Safe and Green Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single or multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Safe and Green Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe and Green Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.