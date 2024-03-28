Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up to $15.45

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $17.19. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 119,036 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRRK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $234,602.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $234,602.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,202.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

