Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Position Lifted by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,526 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 4.8% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 143,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 48,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 442,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 242,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 36,264 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

