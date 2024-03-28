Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $80.23 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

