Sebold Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,535 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up 4.4% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VIOO opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

