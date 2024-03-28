Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the February 29th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Seven & i Stock Up 1.2 %

Seven & i stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.41. 118,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,405. Seven & i has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Seven & i will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

