Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.67 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. Cardano has a total market cap of $16.67 billion and $255.25 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.29 or 0.05224044 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00054706 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00021544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,827,102,021 coins and its circulating supply is 35,640,236,719 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

