Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lowered by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average of $95.19. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

