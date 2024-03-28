Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the February 29th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sika Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $29.70. 36,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,450. Sika has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65.

Sika Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1626 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing systems; admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems, including flexible sheets and liquid-applied membranes under the Sika Sarnafil brand, as well as vapor control layers, adhesives, insulation, fixation, roof drainages, leak monitoring and detection systems, and accessories.

