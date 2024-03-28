Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Decreases By 97.4%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the February 29th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,056,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DNA Brands Price Performance
OTCMKTS DNAX remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 25,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,446. DNA Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
DNA Brands Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DNA Brands
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for DNA Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNA Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.