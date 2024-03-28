SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.83

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.83 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 333307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 84,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

