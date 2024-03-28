Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 12,426 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 191% compared to the average daily volume of 4,272 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after buying an additional 11,663,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,775,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 21,816,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,246,000 after buying an additional 5,195,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 3,202,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,761,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,884,000 after buying an additional 2,612,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,385. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.44 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

