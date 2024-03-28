Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 449.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 33,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,157. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

