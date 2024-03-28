Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the February 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumco Trading Up 1.5 %

SUOPY stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.48. 618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114. Sumco has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Get Sumco alerts:

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $711.67 million for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Research analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.