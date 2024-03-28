Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

TIAIY stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

About Telecom Italia

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.