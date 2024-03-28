Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
TIAIY stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.
About Telecom Italia
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Italia
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Delta Airline’s Put Option Activity Isn’t Bad News
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Deal: McDonald’s Partnership Sparks Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.